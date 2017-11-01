Lions aim to light up the skies with town bonfire

Big crowds are expected at Horncastle’s annual town bonfire this Sunday (November 5).

The event - which features a spectacular fireworks display - is organised by the Lions Club, and will be held on Thimbleby Hill.

Lions President Tom Rainer said: “The Lions have organised the Town Bonfire for over 30 years and it is an important event for the club.

”First and foremost this community event provides families with an affordable and safe bonfire and fireworks experience.

“Secondly all the proceeds go to charity.

“Much of the money is returned to the local community but we also contribute to the work of Lions International, the world’s largest service organisation.”

There will be all the usual attractions, hot dogs, burgers, hot drinks and side stalls. Volunteers from LIVES will be in attendance.

Gates will open at 6pm and the fire will be lit at 7pm with the firework display starting as soon as everybody has arrived.

Entry is £4, £10 for families and £2 for concessions.

Parking is restricted and the Lions suggest people walk to the site.