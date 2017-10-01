Last open day at Dogdyke

Enjoy the last open day of the year exploring the Dogdyke Steam Pumping Station today - Sunday, October 1 - between 1.30pm and 4.30pm.

Both pumping engines will be at work - the unique 1856 Bradley and Craven beam engine being in steam and the Lincoln built Ruston and Hornsby diesel of 1940 also in operation.

Set in lovely grounds by the River Witham, it has interest for all the family and admission is free.

In the cottage is a refreshment room serving home made cakes, made with flour from Maud Foster windmill in Boston.

The museum displays explore the history of the site, how land drainage works, and the

people who lived and worked there.

There is a good car park close by the cottage and much of the site is accessible to disabled visitors, including the toilet and baby changing facility.

Admission is free, donations being welcome to help support the continuing preservation of the engines and buildings.

These engines are found east of Tattershall Bridge on the A153 Sleaford to Horncastle road LN4 4JG, with an access road through Bridge Farm. Look for the bright yellow signs.

For further information or if you would like to join the volunteer team please contact the Publicity Officer, Chris Page on 01522 683755 or visit the web site www.dogdyke.com

This will be the last open day of the year for the Dogdyke Pumping Station, which will then be closed until May 2018.