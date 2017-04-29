Labours Emerge far from lost!

Inspired by the works of Shakespeare, young performers took centre stage at the Horncastle Emerge Festival on Sunday.

The fun packed day saw dance, theatre, music and film combine at two venues in the town, the Lion Theatre and the Community Centre, on the 453rd anniversary of the Bard’s birthday, and the 401st anniversary of his death.

Eleannor Lyddiatt age 9 EMN-170424-161142001

The event was put together by young artist Sophie Watkinson who worked closely with young performers from the theatre and Banovallum School.

“Everyone has worked so hard on this, it has been a fantastic experience, ” she said.

While many of the performances had a Shakespearean theme, the programme also featured a whole host of other attractions from a talk about historical cooking to a demonstration of sword fighting.

There was plenty of opportunities too for people of all ages to get involved on the day.

Performance at Horncastle Red Lion Theatre of Romeo and Juliet EMN-170424-161120001

In the Community Centre, there was the chance to step back in time to the 1500s and dress accordingly, try writing with a quill or make a lavender nag to keep the plague away.

Out in the street, there were the usual madcap antics from the popular Earthbound Misfits, who this time were dressed as knights.

Young performers had been working hard to perfect their performances, which took place throughout the afternoon in the theatre.

From a contemporary dance telling the story of star-crossed lovers Romeo and Juliet through movement to some of the Bard’s famous monologues, the talent shone through.

Sir Psoriasis and Sir Notalot From Earthbound Misfits EMN-170424-161153001

“The young people I worked really hard to produce this festival in six months and I have really enjoyed working with them,” added Sophie.

“There is a lot of exciting talent in Horncastle.”