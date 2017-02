Find out about some of the most horrible jobs in history at Lincoln Castle this week.

There is the chance to meet a variety of Victorian costumed characters in this family-friendly event.

Junior visitors can also make a furry rat or a fish print to take away.

Opening times are 10.30am to 3.45pm, with the castle attractions open from 10am to 4pm.

Book in advance online for a 10 percent discount.