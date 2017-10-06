Horncastle Fright Night not for faint hearted

Dare you brave the evening of pure horror which is promised for later this month in the Stanhope Hall?

The Horncastle Horror Night takes place on Friday October 13 and it is an event not for the faint hearted.

Delve into the dark past and meet some infamous murderers from history - all, thankfully, just actors.

Take part in a murderous quiz and listen to live music from Ruby and the Knights.

There will also be a licensed bar, a buffet, a raffle, and much more.

Tickets for the Horror Night cost £15 and are available from Flange & Prong in Horncastle’s West Street.

Alternatively visit productofherimagination.co.uk.

Due to the nature of the evening, the age limit is 13 plus.

The event will be supporting two charities - Shine (spina bifida) and Lincolnshire Autistic Society.