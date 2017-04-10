Gino escapes to Grimsby venue

Following his successful fourth series of Gino’s Italian Escapes on ITV, Gino D’Acampo is taking his passion for cookery on the road.

As part of a national tour, the popular chef will be bringing an evening of food and fun to Grimsby Auditorium on Saturday, April 22, starting at 8pm.

The live stage show promises signature recipes from all corners of his beloved Italy, blended with Gino’s irrepressible humour, audience participation and plenty of surprises along the way.

The proud and fun-loving Neapolitan is one of the most popular personalities in his field.

Alongside regular appearances on This Morning, he presents the hugely successful Gino’s Italian Escape and has released several best-selling books, including Fantastico!, The Italian Diet and A Taste of the Sun.

His live show will see him demonstrate how to cook some of his favourite dishes from his popular Italian Escape series.

He is also certain to be inviting some lucky audience members to join him on stage for a memorable, up-close experience.

Tickets for Gino’s Italian Escape Live at Grimsby Auditorium cost £28.50.

Call the box office on 0300 300 0035 or book online at www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk

VIP meet and greet packages are also available, which include front section seats, through myticket.co.uk .