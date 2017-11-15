Get set for Christmas with Tattershall Castle crafts

Tattershall Castle is getting ready to welcome people along to one of its busiest weekends of the year later this month.

For the eight year in a row, the National Trust property will be hosting its Christmas Market, providing an alternative to the hustle and bustle of the high street.

On November 18 and 19, there will be around 50 stalls selling a variety of crafts and produce, a host of unique presents and ideal stocking fillers handmade by Lincolnshire craftspeople and food suppliers.

The event will run from 11am to 4pm on both days.

To allow everybody to enjoy this traditional shopping experience, there will be no admission fee all weekend so why not grab a mince pie, slurp some mulled wine and find some unique gifts, all set against the backdrop of a 15th century brick masterpiece.