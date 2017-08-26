Extreme teddies at Tattershall Castle

Tattershall Castle held its first Extreme Teddy Bears Picnic at the weekend, allowing children to have an adventure with their favourite furry friend.

Families flocked to the castle laden with delicious picnics and ready to complete the Teddy Tasks, which culminated in the main event - a zip wire from the top of the Great Tower.

Eloise Grace Dillon, Coningsby EMN-170821-085424001

Children wanting to take part in the event received a story booklet that guided them around the castle and grounds with the aim of freeing the imprisoned Mummy and Daddy Bear from the clutches of evil Edgar.

Tasks along the way included riding a hobby horse around a course, balancing on wooden beams to cross to the other side of the room, throwing a teddy to safety over a river of porridge and knocking over guards with bee-covered bean bags.

More than 400 teddies braved the 35 metre high zip wire with their elated owners giggling at the bottom watching their prized fuzzy chums flying down to earth.

Although some children were apprehensive about sending their teddies down the zip wire, once they saw other children taking part they followed suit.

Daniel and George Swift counting bees EMN-170821-085451001

At the base of the zip wire children could check if their teddies were okay in the Teddy Hospital after their fun-packed adventure.

The Castle’s next event is a Knights and Princesses Day on Monday August 28.

Try your hand at being a knight or princess for the day, with a family-friendly trail, themed children’s crafts and face painting.

Go along between 11am and 4pm to join in the fun.

Karen, Brandon and Sienna Blake enjoy their Teddy Bear Picnic EMN-170821-085505001

Normal admission applies, with additional charges for trails and crafts.

Extreme Teddy Bears Picnic at Tattershall Castle EMN-170826-100047001

Extreme Teddy Bears Picnic at Tattershall Castle EMN-170826-100033001

Extreme Teddy Bears Picnic at Tattershall Castle EMN-170826-100018001