Elf and fairy event flies into Woodhall Spa’s Jubilee Park

Woodhall Spa’s Jubilee Park will host a magical themed elf and fairy event this Sunday, September 17.

The park will be filled with captivating delights designed to thrill children and set their imaginations running wild.

Children will be treated to the enchanting tale of the missing fairies, designed to wake the children’s imagination and fill them with excitement and anticipation as they begin the magical hunt for tiny doors.

The children will be directed around the hunt where they will gather the clues and solve the puzzle in order to unlock the largest and final door, behind which an exciting surprise awaits!

There will be many more attractions on the day to entertain and provide a fun day for all the family.

Tickets cost £3.50, with a limited quantity available, and they are on sale at http://jubileeparkwoodhallspa.co.uk