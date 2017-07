Members of the Louth group of WIs will be displaying some of their many talents at their biennial Craft and Produce Show this Saturday, July 15.

The event takes place in Ludford Village Hall.

Items in floral art, cookery, cut flowers, produce, craft and preserves will be judged, before the show opens to the public at 2.30pm.

Refreshments will be on sale during the afternoon and the trophies will be presented around 4pm.