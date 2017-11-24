Teenagers who took part in the National Citizenship Service (NCS) programme will be holding a coffee morning at Horncastle Community Centre this Saturday (November 25).

The aim is to raise funds for the town’s Community Food Larder, which is also based at the centre.

A spokesperson for the NCS said: “We surveyed the local people in order to find out what would they like to change in their community,

“One of the main issues that repeatedly occurred was that something was needed to help bring together the elderly.

“Therefore, we decided that a coffee morning is an effective way of helping them get to know people in their local area.

“We also researched into the Community Larder and so the money we raise from the coffee morning will go towards buying food for the larder.”

The NCS group has asked local supermarkets and independent shops for cake, tea and coffee donations, as well as raffle prizes.

They have prepared entertainment.

The teenagers say they are involved in NCS because they want to develop their social skills, as well as helping their local communities.