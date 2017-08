Have your say

An array of cars will be on display this weekend as Boston Classic Car Club hosts its 25th annual show.

The event takes place this Sunday, August 13, at Graves Park in Kirton.

Go along between 10.30am and 4.30pm, when there will be trade stands, the display of cars and a flypast from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Admission to the event is £4 for adults, with accompanied children (under 16) free.