A Christmas crafts and collectables Fair in aid of St Lawrence Church at Revesby will be held on Saturday November 4 from 10am-4pm.

It will be staged at Revesby Village Hall and at the church.

Refreshments will be available.

Tables are £8 each and to book, people should contact Sue Watts on 01507 568347 - after 3pm.

The hall will be open from 8am - but only for sellers. There will also be a tombola.