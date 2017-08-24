Cheers! Hops are high for a successful beer festival in Horncastle

Final preparations are being made towards the 2017 Horncastle Beer Festival with organisers pledging this year’s event will be bigger and better than ever.

The festival is now in its seventh year and has become one of the most popular events in the town.

It is a joint venture between Horncastle Cricket Club and Horncastle Squash Club.

It will be held this weekend at the cricket pavilion off Coronation Walk.

The beer - and the wine - will start flowing at 4pm on Friday and continue through Saturday.

Tim Verdon, one of the organisers, said: “The cricket and squash clubs are non -profit making organisations and use the funds raised at the festival to bolster much-needed finances.

“The money goes to developing junior players, providing new playing and training equipment and improving and renewing the playing facilities.

“It’s a fun, friendly and safe event.

“There’s all sorts happening - something for everyone.

“It is our seventh year and it just seems to get bigger and bigger.

“We’re really looking forward to it and hopefully the weather will be kind.”

There will be a range of 24 different ales, ciders and perries. In addition, there will be a wine bar along with hot and cold food.

There’s plenty of live music, including The Manipulators who will appear on Friday at 8pm.

In addition, the final of an eight-a-side cricket tournament will take place on Friday, starting at 8pm.

Mr Verdon added: “Once again, we have assembled a varied selection of beers, ciders and wines for people to enjoy.

“The two clubs do a terrific job. With the cricket and musical entertainment on offer, we hope people will turn out and support the event.”