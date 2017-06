The Very Hungry Caterpillar, by author / illustrator Eric Carle has delighted generations of readers since first published in 1969, selling more than 43 million copies worldwide.

The timeless classic makes its way off the page and onto the stage at Grimsby Auditorium on Monday June 19 at 1.30pm, where ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show’ features a menagerie of 75 lovable puppets, faithfully adapting four of Eric Carle’s stories.

For tickets call 0300 300 0035 or www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk