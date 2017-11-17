Big Band fun comes to Stanhope Hall

Horncastle’s Twinning Association is inviting everyone to ‘Swing into Christmas’ later this month.

More than simply arranging annual exchanges with their French Partners in Bonnetable, the group organises a series of social events throughout the year to raise funds and have fun together.

Soon to reach its 30th anniversary, the group has engaged the Steve Walker Big Band for a supper dance like no other in Stanhope Hall on Saturday November 25, starting at 7.30pm.

The event will repeat the hugely successful formula of past years, where couples or tables of friends take along their own supper and wine to dance and enjoy authentic 1940s big band music.

The dress code is 1940s or black tie and everyone is welcome

Tickets priced £20 are available from Motor Accessories in Horncastle’s Bridge Street.