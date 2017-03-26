Woodhall Spa museum’s 30th anniversary

Woodhall Spa Cottage Museum opens for its 30th anniversary year on Saturday April 1, with the season running until October 29.

The museum has a range of displays and activities for all ages to enjoy .

Explore the interactive exhibits, browse the data bases and relax in the family room, where a selection of books, toys and games is available for the young and the young at heart.

The first of a series of temporary displays will feature photographs taken by John Wield in the early 20th Century of places of interest in Lincolnshire.

It was the Wield family who originally lived in the bungalow, which now houses the Cottage Museum and his vast collection of photographs forms one of its most important assets.

Local maps, leaflets and information are also available at the Tourist Information facility which is housed in the Museum.

Coming up are two Easter activities for children.

During the school holiday, follow the clues hidden around the museum and receive a prize for finding them.

On Wednesday April 12, there will Beautiful Butterflies - a fun morning of art and craft activities.

The session will run from 10am to noon and costs £3 per person.

To book a place contact Gill Noble on 01526 353455 and for more details on the museum, visit the website, www.cottagemuseum.co.uk, or see the Facebook page.