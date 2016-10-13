Wolds Words comes to Minting

A vintage afternoon tea and talk takes place in Minting Village Hall next week as part of the popular Wolds Words Festival.

Minting & Gautby Underground is the intriguing title of the talk to be given by David Allsop on Saturday, October 22.

The local metal detectorist and member of Minting, Gautby & District Heritage Society will be exploring stories of Minting and Gautby through finds.

Find out why the tiny village of Gautby used to be the centre of social life in Lincolnshire in Jane Austen’s time.

Peruse a small exhibition of local archaeological finds and a local heritage display.

Explore Gautby’s fascinating church and monumental statuary, and village history via the timeline on the old phone box.

Follow the Minting heritage trail walk using the free heritage trail leaflet.

The event runs from 2pm to 5pm, talk starts at 2.30pm, and booking is preferable.

Tickets, including afternoon tea, cost £4 (in aid of Heritage Society) from Minting Park Farm shop, Gautby and Horncastle Music Shop or call Vicki on 01507 578755.