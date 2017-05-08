Wide open space for wide screen viewing at Revesby

Another of the area’s parkland estates will be transforming into an open air cinema for the Film on a Farm initiative this month.

The idyllic setting of Revesby Park, with its rich heritage and stately character, will be screening the iconic movie of the 1980s Back to the Future on Saturday, May 27.

Whether it is an evening to share with friends and family, or the perfect date night, you can settle down with a blanket and snuggle up under the stars to watch this classic movie.

A fully licensed bar and catering will also be available, plus deck chairs for those wanting a VIP experience.

The film starts at 7pm and it is recommended tickets are bought in advance through www.filmonafarm.co.uk

There is also the option to camp for the evening - at a cost of £15 - by emailing events@revesbyestate.co.uk or 01507 568395 to book.