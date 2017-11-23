Victorian Christmas at Woodhall Spa Cottage Museum

Woodhall Spa Cottage Museum is offering visitors the chance to experience a Victorian Christmas.

The museum will be open on this Saturday and Sunday, November 25 and 26, and also the following weekend, from 1pm to 5pm each day.

Dressed for Christmas, this year’s theme is ‘Pantomime’.

There will also be Christmas craft activities for all to enjoy.

Normal admission charges will apply, but Friends of the

Museum can get in free of charge.

Also on Saturday, December 2, there will be a traditional Christmas Fayre, with stalls including a tombola, raffle, festive cakes and Christmas craft items.

The event starts at noon and the courtyard café will be open for festive refreshments.

At 3pm, there is the opportunity to join in the Wassailing around the Museum’s apple tree and a glass of punch.