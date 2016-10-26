US ‘indie’ comedy drama at Louth film club

The life of a High School student is transformed after he befriends a classmate who has cancer in the award-winning Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, to be shown at Louth Film Club on October 31.

Despite this scenario, there is not one ounce of Love Story sentimentality in this highly original and witty American ‘indie’, directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon

Starring Thomas Mann, Olivia Cooke, R. J. Cyler, and Jon Bernthal, the film premiered at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival to a standing ovation.

The film starts at 7.30 pm at the Playhouse Cinema, with tickets £4 for club members, standard prices for non-members.

The annual membership fee for the film club has been held at £10 for five years.

For more information on joining and the 2016 programme, visit the website at www.louthfilmclub.com.