Top fashion on sale at Woodhall Spa charity event

The best of high street clothing will be on the catwalk at a fashion show to raise funds for Age UK Lindsey.

The show will feature some of the latest trends and all clothes will be available to try on and purchase during the evening at affordable prices.

Brands include M&S, Next, White Stuff and Country Casuals, with a range of sizes from 8 to 24.

All items are at least half price and are current in-store stock.

Proceeds from the night will go to support the Age UK Lindsey lunch club in Woodhall Spa.

The event will take place on Thursday, September 21 at The Abbey Lodge Inn, Tattershall Road, Woodhall Spa.

The fun event is set to start at 7pm.

Tickets cost £5 each and can be purchased from The Book Fayre and our Age UK Lindsey shop, both in Woodhall Spa.