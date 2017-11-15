Talking Tennyson at free Horncastle Library event

Local historian Chrissie Chapman will be giving a talk in Horncastle Library this Friday, November 17, on Emily Sellwood - Horncastle Lass & Tennyson’s ‘Morning Star’.
There will also be a rare personal appearance by Alfred, Lord Tennyson, who will be reading from his selected works.
The talk starts at 2pm; there is no charge, as the event is hosted by Horncastle Library Services and refreshments will be served too.
Almost Done!
Registering with Horncastle News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.