Talking Tennyson at free Horncastle Library event

Local historian Chrissie Chapman will be giving a talk in Horncastle Library this Friday, November 17, on Emily Sellwood - Horncastle Lass & Tennyson’s ‘Morning Star’.

There will also be a rare personal appearance by Alfred, Lord Tennyson, who will be reading from his selected works.

The talk starts at 2pm; there is no charge, as the event is hosted by Horncastle Library Services and refreshments will be served too.