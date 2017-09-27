Strictly sweethearts return to Grimsby

Following a sensational sell-out debut tour last year, Strictly sweethearts Kevin and Karen Clifton are back at Grimsby Auditorium with a brand new show.

Expect a sultry, hip-swinging journey through the Waltz, Cha Cha, Fox Trot, Tango and Salsa in a high-energy performance filled with sassy tunes, heart-pounding choreography and sparkling costumes.

Shows on Saturday June 23 and Saturday 21 July 21 2018; box office 0300 300 0035.