Strictly star in Grimsby show

Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice, and his professional dance team and singers, takes to the stage in ‘Dance is Life’ at the Grimsby Auditorium next week.

In Italian, the title translates to ‘il ballo è vita’, and this show will take you on a journey of life through dance.

Giovanni joined the hit BBC show Strictly Come Dancing in 2015 and made the final in his first year with Georgia May Foote, before teaming up with Laura Whitmore in 2016.

Joining Giovanni as his leading lady is Strictly’s assistant choreographer and professional group dancer Luba Mushtuk.

Luba’s credentials include four-time Italian Dance Champion and 2011 world Latin showdance champion and a dancer on the ‘Burn the Floor’ international dance tour.

Dance is Life will be visiting Grimsby as part of a UK tour on Thursday, July 13 and the audience can expect to be mesmerised by the most amazing dancing, choreographed by Giovanni himself.

The show is not just ‘an evening with…’ but a tale of a beautiful young couple who fall in love on a windy dark night in a bustling Italian city, but not everything is smooth that evening.

The show is directed by Jason Gilkison, creative director on the hit BBC show, and features beautiful choreography to dances like the Rhumba, the Viennese Waltz, the Paso Doble and the Argentine Tango to name a few.

Performing alongside Giovanni and Luba Mushtuk are Giulia Dotta, Kai Widdrington, Emily Barker, and Curtis Pritchard all of ‘Dancing with the Stars Ireland’, and Robert Rowinski, champion of ‘Dancing with the Stars Poland’ plus newly-announced Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell.

Tickets for the Grimsby show range from £20 to £30, with a VIP Ticket £42 (includes post show meet and greet with Giovanni Pernice, signed print and photo opportunity).

Call the box office on 0300 300 0035 or book on line at www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk