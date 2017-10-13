Strictly’s Giovanni heads to Grimsby

Strictly Come Dancing professional, Giovanni Pernice, is heading back out on tour next year to showcase his dance talents in a brand new show.

And he will be bringing ‘Born To Win - Nato Per Vincere’ to the Grimsby Auditorium on Monday, April 30, when he will be joined by seven other world class professional dancers.

You can count on being entertained with stunning ballroom and hot Latin routines.

Tickets are on sale now from 0300 300 0035 or on line at www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk