Step behind the doors of some of the area’s greatest buildings with the Churches Festival

After a successful weekend in the west of the district, the West Lindsey Churches Festival moves east this Saturday and Sunday, May 20 and 21.

Many visitors from the first weekend took to social media to share their delight at discovering this somewhat hidden heritage.

Tudor Treasures at Snarford EMN-170515-162029001

“An excellent way to spend a couple of weekends, travelling around the countryside visiting wonderful churches steeped in history and beauty,” said Paul Simpson, a freelance photographer from Scunthorpe.

Lincoln based Laura McCarthy said: “A most enjoyable afternoon spent mooching round stunning churches.

“Coates by Stow was perhaps our favourite. Such a pretty church. Never knew it existed!”

Clio Perraton-Williams of Gainsborough, a Lincolnshire County Councillor, said: “Fantastic weekend, following in the footsteps of centuries past, visiting these unique gems of Lincolnshire.”

The church of St Mary at East Barkwith EMN-170516-063148001

This second weekend will see 45 churches open to the eastern side of the district.

They cover a wide area, reaching as far as Brocklesby and Riby to the north, Southrey and Bardney to the south, Kingerby and Snarford to the west and Tealby and Brookenby to the east.

All free-entry, each building offers a memorable encounter with heritage and architecture.

Visitors can enjoy homemade bakes and lunches, bell ringing, crafts, book sales and themed exhibitions such as displays on local history or children’s artwork.

Brocklesby Mausoleum EMN-170515-162145001

In Market Rasen, both the Methodist Church and Parish Church will be open - Saturday 10am to 4pm, Sunday noon to 4pm.

The Methodist Church will also be holding their Spring Fayre on Saturday from 10am to 1pm, with stalls, refreshments, lunches and organ music.

Faith, Hope and Love is the theme for Faldingworth Church, which houses commemorations to the Polish Air Force stationed in the village during World War II.

Over at Great Limber, there is the opportunity to have a guided tour of the Brocklesby Mausoleum.

There is no need to book, but numbers are limited, so arrive early.

The charge is £3 and tours take place both days on the hour from 1pm to 4pm and at 11am.

The focus for Middle Rasen Church will be weddings, while over at Nettleton they will be celebrating the restoration of their woodworm-ravaged choir stalls with demonstrations of woodcarving from 1pm to 4pm each day.

Churches taking part are: Apley, Bardney, Brocklesby, Brookenby, Buslingthorpe, Cabourne, Caistor (Anglican and Methodist), Claxby, Clixby, Cuxwold, East Barkwith, Faldingworth, Friesthorpe, Gautby, Grasby, Holton cum Beckering, Holton le Moor, Kingerby, Kirkby cum Osgody, Langton by Wragby, Legsby, Market Rasen (Anglican and Methodist), Middle Rasen, Minting, Nettleton, Normanby le Wold, North Kelsey Methodist, Rand, Riby, Rothwell, Searby cum Owmby, Snarford, Snelland, Southrey, Stainfield, Tealby, Thoresway, Usselby, Walesby, Wickenby, Wragby (Anglican and Methodist).

Full details of what each church is offering can be found on the festival website at www.churchesfestival.info.

Brochures can also be found in libraries, Tourist Information Centres and participating churches.