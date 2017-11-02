Spooky time for Horncastle Twinners

Members of Horncastle Twinning Association went on a ghost walk in the town, led by Paul Scott, who gave a fascinating and entertaining talk .

Who knew there were so many ghosts and ghoulies in our quiet market town?

Afterwards, everyone calmed their nerves with a pie and pint supper at ‘The Thatch’.

The next social event for the Twinners is also a fund raiser - Swing into Christmas with the Steve Walker Big Band on November 25 .

Open to all, tickets cost £20 and are available from the Motor Accessories Shop.