Pop-up Nativity in Horncastle church

Preparations are well underway for the staging of Horncastle’s first ever pop up Christmas nativity.

Taking place at St Mary’s Church on Christmas Eve at 2pm, this event is especially aimed at families with children of Primary school age.

The Rev Sam Parsons said: “This will be a truly fun and interactive experience where every child gets the chance to take part.

“We’re inviting children to dress up as an angel, a shepherd or a wise man and come along and join in the fun.

“As well as telling the Christmas story, there will also be carols and even a little surprise for every child!”

For further details please telephone the church office on 01507 525600