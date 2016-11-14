On point for classic Christmas story on stage at Grimsby

Dreams come true this year as a tour of the festive family favourite ballet The Nutcracker comes to Grimsby Auditorium

Directed and choreographed by former Bolshoi Ballet soloist Konstantin Uralsky, The Russian State Ballet and Opera House bring this beloved Christmas classic to life.

The production features an impressive cast and is accompanied by a large live orchestra with more than 30 musicians.

Based on The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, it tells the story of Marie, a sad little girl, whose godfather Drosselmeyer gives her a nutcracker doll as a present on Christmas Eve, which turns into a prince.

The performance is at Grimsby next Wednesday, November 16 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available from £25 for adults and cost £12 for children.

Call the box office on 0300 300 0035 or book online.