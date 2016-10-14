New novel published by Horncastle author

An author - based in the Horncastle and Coningsby area - has just had his latest novel published.

Donald McDonald has been writing and telling stories all his life and his book - ‘9/12 Another Day’ - is now available.

As the title indicates, it tells the story of a man whose life was changed by events following the attack on the Twin Towers .

Mr McDonald became a schoolmaster after graduating from Birmingham University School of Education though he has had a variety of jobs, including advertising copywriter, assistant cinema manager and scaffolder’s mate.

His latest work is the fourth published by Brewin Books and the previous three have been critically acclaimed by Amazon book reviewers. Away from writing, Mr McDonald supports Bimingham City FC and Widens RFLFC