Light Party success in Horncastle

Organiser, Sam Parsons, curate of St Mary’s said: “It was lovely to see all these children come to the church and take part in such a fun evening, packed full with games, activities and joy.

“Highlights included luminous noughts and crosses, fluorescent hoopla and glow stick skittles, apple bobbing, making wax candles and stained glass candles.

“And amid all the activity, the children also had a quiet time to think about Jesus, the light of the world who is with us always before the event finished with a treasure hunt and a video of a spectacular firework display set to music.”

“Children and parents commented on what a fantastic time they had had and how wonderful it was to have an alternative to Hallowe’en that was such fun for children and carried such a positive message.

“It took a lot of organising and a huge thanks goes out to everyone who put in so much hard work to provide such a special and memorable event for the children of Horncastle.

The children kept asking when the next light festival will be? Sadly not till next year, but we are already preparing for our family Christingle Service on November 27 at 4pm, and we invite everyone to come along and join in.”

Horncastle’s PCSOs went along to join in the fun too.