An unusual laugh-out-loud comedy will be shown by Louth Film Club on Monday, May 22.

The multi-award-winning

Toni Erdmann is an engaging exploration of love and indifference, as a man tries desperately to reconnect with his estranged daughter.

Showing at The Playhouse Cinema in Cannon Street, the film starts at 7pm, with tickets £4 for Film Club members or standard prices for non-members and concessions.