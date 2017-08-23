Last chance to see Domesday book at Lincoln Castle

There is just over a week left to see the earliest surviving public record - the Domesday Book - during its once-in-a-generation visit to Lincoln Castle.
The iconic document, commissioned in 1086 by William the Conqueror following his successful invasion 20 years earlier, has been loaned to the castle by the National Archives.
It is on display in the David PJ Ross Magna Carta Vault until Sunday September 3.
