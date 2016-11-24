‘Joyful’ service is open to all at Horncastle

Following the success of the Light Party, St Mary’s Church in Horncastle is inviting families to come to the annual Christingle service, which takes place this Sunday, November 27, at 4pm.

“The Christingle is a joyful service to get you into the Christmas spirit,” said the Rev Charles Patrick.

“This celebration of God’s love for the world takes place every year to support the work of the Children’s Society in helping disadvantaged children.”

Before the service takes place, the Christingles need to be made.

This will be done on Saturday in the church, from 10am.

“Why not come along with your children and help in the preparations?” added the Rev Patrick.

“The moment in the service when the lights are turned off and we sing a carol is magical - and all it takes is an orange!”