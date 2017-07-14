Join in with animal agents at Horncastle Library

Libraries across the county launch their popular summer reading programme this weekend.

Children can sign up to read six books over the summer and be in with a chance of prizes too.

This year’s theme is Animal Agents, based on a detective agency staffed by all kinds of clever animals – furry, scaly and slippery – who are out to crack a case at the library with a little help from their friends.

Go along to the library, where children will be given a collectors folder to keep a record of their reading journey.

As children read at least six library books over the summer, they collect stickers which will help them crack the clues.

There are also a number of extra activity days being held.

All the children who read six books and complete the Reading Challenge will be entered in to a prize draw to win entry tickets to a Lincolnshire animal attraction.