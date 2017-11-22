Horncastle’s QEGS sets seasonal stalls out for fair

Get along to QEGS this Friday, November 24, to join in all the fun of the Christmas fair.

Held in the Horncastle School’s main hall, the event, organised by the school’s Parents’s Association will start at 6.30pm.

There will be a grand auction of promises, produce and other specially donated items, as well as a grand Christmas raffle draw and a host of stalls.

Refreshments will included mulled wine, a hog roast and mince pies.