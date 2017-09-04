Horncastle Deanery Churches in the spotlight as new two-day festival gets under way

Over the weekend of September 9 and 10 a new event will see 36 churches and chapels in the Horncastle Deanery open their doors to the public.

The Horncastle and Villages Festival builds on the outstanding success of the West Lindsey Churches Festival (now in its 21st year) with members of the West Lindsey team lending their expertise to the new venture to give many East Lindsey churches a turn in the spotlight.

All 54 churches in the deanery have been encouraged to have an open door over the weekend, but 36 churches are fully embracing the festival, offering visitors organ trails, flower displays, themed exhibitions, lunches and homemade cakes.

Organiser Linda Patrick says she’s delighted to be involved in this new event at the very beginning.

She said: “As someone who’s very passionate about church tourism, I’m so pleased that this open churches weekend will give people another reason to visit Lincolnshire and its beautiful places of worship.

“Here’s to making our county a major destination for those that love to explore churches!”

From Snelland in the west to Ashby Peurorum in the east, there is plenty to see.

Here is just some of what is going on.

Belchford

A small exhibition and information on the Lincolnshire Rising.

Coningsby

Featuring a unique one-handed clock, the church will be hosting a wedding exhibition.

Horncastle

Exhibition of church vestments and altar frontals, including items from Lincoln Cathedral

Revesby

On the Sunday, there will be demonstrations by the Revesby Spinners and Weavers, while tea will be served to the music of the Mareham Silver Band.

Roughton

The theme will be floral arrangements and other items for wedding celebrations and anniversaries.

West Ashby

Crafts, cream teas and barbeque over the weekend.

More information

Full details are in the festival brochure. Log on to www.horncastlechurchesfestival.co.uk

