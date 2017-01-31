Film charts deaf woman’s challenge, at Louth Film Club

Louth Film Club is showing a flick based on a true life story.

Marguerite follows the challenges of a tone-deaf woman who wants to be an opera star.

The film, featuring Catherine Frot as the 1920s socialite Marguerite Dumont, is an exploration of deceit and the effects of truth, styled in the finest French dressing.

Marguerite will be shown at the Playhouse Cinema in Louth on Monday, February 6, at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £4 for LFC members, with standard cinema prices for non-members and concessions.

More information on the film club at www.louthfilmclub.com.