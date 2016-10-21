Countdown to Horncastle Christmas Tree Festival

Horncastle’s St Mary’s Church is getting ready to stage a bigger and better Christmas tree festival after last year’s successful event.

Town residents, schools and businesses helped create a huge fabric Christmas tree with more than 1,000 baubles and preparations are now under way for a bigger and better event for 2016.

Featuring more than 50 Christmas trees, donated by local businesses and organisations, the festival is now firmly established in the Horncastle calendar.

“The success of the festival relies on the generous donations of decorated Christmas trees,” said Festival Organiser Lynn Urbanowicz.

“We are planning more activities this year and a few special visitors are going to descend on the church as well.”

To reserve a space for your Christmas tree, call 01507 524430 or 525600.