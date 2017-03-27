Could your bridal party be on new TV show Always The Bridesmaid?

Do you fancy appearing on this new dating show?

It’s said that a growing number of people meet their life partners at weddings - so if you’re looking for Mr Right, this new TV show could be for you.

The flyer for Always The Bridesmaid.

Sharp Jack Media are currently casting a new unique dating show - and they’re looking for fun bridal parties who might want to get involved.

With a working title of ‘Always The Bridesmaid’, the new dating show aims to help hardworking, single bridesmaids find their Mr Right.

So if you have a wedding between now and May 17, you could be in luck! A call for all the brides out there - are you on a quest to find your single bridesmaid true love?

Or are you always the bridesmaid and never the bride?

If you want to apply, you can call 07928897422 or email casting@sharpjackmedia.com.