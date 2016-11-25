Christmas grotto comes to Horncastle garden centre

Wolds View is getting ready to welcome a special seasonal visitor this Saturday.

The welcoming of Father Christmas to the Wyevale garden centre in Lincoln Road will see the opening of the centre’s magical grotto.

He will arrive by horse and cart at 9.30am, before opening his festive grotto at 10am.

Families can also enjoy a 30-minute ride in his horse and cart with his elves, running from 10am to 2.30pm.

“The arrival of Father Christmas is going to be such a lovely festive event that will really bring Christmas to life in the local community,” said Jane Allen-Chilman, acting centre manager at Wolds View.

“Of course, hosting Father Christmas at our centre this year will be incredibly exciting, and we look forward to seeing all of the children who come down to meet him.”

Father Christmas will also be in his grotto every weekend leading up to Christmas too.