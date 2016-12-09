Candlelit carols in historical settings

Tattershall’s two medieval buildings came together once again for the annual Candlelit Carol Concert

It was another big sell out as more than 200 people attended the event in the castle and church on Saturday.

Tattershall Castle and Church candlelit carol service EMN-160512-111853001

The evening of festive song was accompanied by musicians of the Swineshead Silver Band.

The programme started inside the ground floor of the castle where the band played some ‘festive ditties’ for 30 minutes before moving into the atmospheric interior of Holy Trinity Church.

All carollers then had a chance to revive themselves with a cup of mulled wine and a mince pie before the lights were extinguished, candles lit and the story of Christmas delivered through readings by church volunteers and National Trust staff.

And, of course, there was the chance to sing a whole host of traditional Christmas carols.

Tattershall Castle and Church candlelit carol service EMN-160512-111824001

The highlights of the event were the many young children who bravely volunteered to sing Away in the Manager unaccompanied in front of the whole audience and an energetic reading of Twas the night before Christmas from the operations manager at Tattershall Castle.

It is hoped the event will return for an 11th year on December 2, 2017.