Activities for all ages at Woodhall Spa and Horncastle libraries

There’s much more to libraries than books these days, as the range of activities in Woodhall Spa and Horncastle shows.

Next Thursday, March 2, Woodhall Spa Library will be celebrating World Book Day, when children of all ages are invited to go along between 3.30pm and 5.30pm for some literary inspired crafts.

On the same day, from 2.30pm to 4pm, they will also be holding their knit and natter session, where the current projet is to make twiddlemuffs for dementia patients.

Regular activities at the Station Road venue include computer help, storytime, kids crochet and a games day.

Over at Horncastle, there is also regular storytime sessions and IT help, together with Colour Your Mood sessions every Wednesday and Friday and Train Your Brain on Thursdays.

Call in for full details of all the activities and events.