Area what’s on: September 6 - September 13, 2017

A look at what’s happening in the vilages around Horncastle

Wednesday, September 6

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, 9.30am-11am.

Nordic Walking, Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit. 07538 545409.

Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm.

Thursday, September 7

New at Woodhall Spa Library - craft and chat, 2.30pm - 4pm.

The Bookworm Gang at Woodhall Spa Library, 3.45pm - 4.30pm, for ages 4 to 8 years.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, September 8

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am.

Ballroom & Latin practice in Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa, 8pm. Practise what you know or ask for more. Details: 01526 388675

Saturday, September 9

Kids crochet club at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11.30am.

September 9 and 10

Horncastle and Villages Churches Festival free events: Coningsby - wedding exhibition, 10am - 4pm Tattershall - Wedding Fayre, 10am - 4pm Woodhall Spa - 1pm - 4pm

Sunday, September 10

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday, September 11

Nordic Walking. Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver St, 6.30pm

Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel, 7pm.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm.

Tuesday, September 12

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07725 487797.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 11am and 11am-noon. Call in to book free one-hour session.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: 01790 752975.

Writing and Poetry Circle at Woodhall Spa Library, 3pm - 4pm.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm.

Yoga. Close Community Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm-8pm Gentle Yoga. 8pm-9pm Intermediate Hatha Yoga.

Wednesday, September 13

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am.

Parkinson’s UK drop in Cafe at the Book Fayre ,Woodhall Spa, 11am - 1pm. Carers and friends welcome.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit.

Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa, 7pm.

VILLAGES

Wednesday, September 6

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.

Thursday, September 7

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio.

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome.

Friday, September 8

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching 7.30pm-8.30pm. £1 per session.

Saturday, September 9

Family Bingo at Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. In aid of hall funds.

September 9 and 10

Lincolnshire Heritage Open Day free events. Visit www.heritagelincolnshire.org/heritage-open- days or pick up a brochure at the library or tourist information centre. Horncastle and Villages Churches Festival free events (brochures available or visit horncastlechurchesfestival.co.uk) and many serving refreshments: Ashby Puerorum - 10am - 5pm Saturday, 10am - 4pm Sunday Bardney - 10am - 4pm Belchford - small exhibition on the Lincolnshire Rising, 9am - 6pm Benniworth - dawn to dusk Bucknall - 10am - 5pm Burgh on Bain - displays of art and needlework, 10.30am - 5pm Greetham - dawn to dusk Haltham - dawn to dusk Hammeringham - Saturday 10am - 5pm, Sunday 11am - 5pm Hemingby - 10am - 4pm High Toynton - 11am - 4pm Kirkby on Bain - Saturday 10am - 3pm, Sunday 10am - 4pm Kirkstead - Sunday only, 1pm - 4pm Langton with Old Woodhall - the church will decorated in the style of a village wedding, with wedding photographs and dresses on display, 10am - 4pm.

Mareham le Fen - dawn - dusk Mareham on the Hill - Saturday 10am -5pm, Sunday 11am - 5pm Rand - brass rubbing and cake stall, 10am - 4pm Revesby - demonstrations by Revesby Spinners and Weavers, plus music from Mareham Silver Band, 10am - 5pm Roughton - floral arrangements and other items for wedding celebrations and anniversaries, 9am - 5pm Scamblesby with Cawkwell - 9am - 5pm Scamblesby Methodist - Saturday 11am - 4pm, Sunday noon - 4pm Scrivelsby - Sunday only 2pm - 5pm Snelland - 10am - 4pm Southrey - 10am - 4pm Stainfield - 10am - 4pm Stixwould - 10am - 5pm Thimbleby - exhibition of drawings and photographs of church restoration work, 10am - 5pm Thornton - 8am - 6pm West Ashby - crafts, cream teas and bbq, 9am - 5pm Wilksby - 10am - 5pm Wragby - display of local artefacts 9.30am - 6pm.

Sunday, September 10

8am Service at Somersby Church.

10.30am Communion at Hemingby Church.

Gala and car boot at the Three Horseshoes pub, Goulceby, 1pm - 5pm.

6pm Songs of Praise at Langton.

Monday, September 11

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

Fitness Classes in Baumber Village Hall. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Keep Fit Fun, 7.45pm Metafit, 8.15pm 7lb Shred. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Tuesday, September 12

Breeze gentle exercise for over 50’s at Horsington village hall, 2.15pm.

Wragby Young Farmers’ Club, Fire Station Conference Room, 7.30pm.

New Bolingbroke Local History Group in the town hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Martin Chapman - Harvesting through the years. Admission £2.50 for non-members.