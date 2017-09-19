Area what’s on: September 20 - September 27, 2017

A look at some of what is going on in the villages around Horncastle

Wednesday, September 20

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. Info from Jan 01526860373

Thursday, September 21

Fashion show and sale (sizes 8 to 24) at Abbey Lodge Inn, tattershall Road, Woodhall Spa, 7pm. In aid of Age UK Lindsey. Tickets £5 from The Book Fayre or Age UK Lindsey shop, Woodhall Spa.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, September 22

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Saturday, September 23

Children’s Book Group at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11.30am.

Sunday, September 24

10.45am Harvest Sung Eucharist at Woodhall Spa.

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors open 7pm, classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday, September 25

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, 6.30pm Contact Pat: 01205 750153.

Monday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Information: 07971 122353.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Tuesday, September 26

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 11am and 11am-noon. Call in to book a free one-hour session.

10am Communion at St Peter’s Church, Woodhall Spa.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: Jackie D 01790 752975.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Yoga. Close Community Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm-8pm Gentle Yoga. 8pm-9pm Intermediate Hatha Yoga. Mats provided. Contact: Jody 07799 891317.

Wednesday, September 27

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

10.30am Communion at The Close, Woodhall Spa.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. New members always welcome. Info from Jan 01526860373

VILLAGES

Wednesday, September 20

Mobile Library stops:

11.30am - noon at Fulletby Church

12.30pm - 1pm at tetford, South Wold Nursing Home

1.30pm - 2pm Brinkhill, Old Post Office

2.30pm - 3pm Swaby, junction of Church Lane and Pado Lane

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.

Thursday, September 21

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

Darts at the Coach and Horses, Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280 .

Friday, September 22

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. Each session costs £1 per person, and people can come along to either one or both sessions. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

7pm Ranby Church Harvest Festival.

Saturday, September 23

Macmillan Coffee Morning in Minting Village Hall, 10am-2pm. Go along for a cuppa and homemade cake - vintage style.

Cash Bingo Night in Minting Village Hall. Doors and bar open 7pm, first game 7.30pm.

Sunday, September 24

9.15am Communion at Langton.

9.30am Service at Harrington Church.

10am Communion at Scamblesby Church.

10am Communion at Great Sturton Church.

6pm Evensong at Thimbleby Church.

6pm Harvest Festival at Horsington Church.

6pm Evensong at Kirkstead.

Quiz Night at the George and Dragon, Hagworthingham, 7pm. Hosted by Horncastle Twinning Association. £4 per person to include sandwiches and chips.

Monday, September 25

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

Fitness Classes in Baumber Village Hall. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Keep Fit Fun, 7.45pm Metafit, 8.15pm 7lb Shred. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Pool night at the Coach and Horses in Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280.

Tuesday, September 26

Breeze gentle exercise for over 50’s at Horsington village hall, 2.15pm. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Wragby Young Farmers New members Night, 7.30pm, at the Firestation building, Millbrook Business Park.

Details: 01522 568989.

Wednesday, September 27

2.30pm Pastoral Teas at Thimbleby.

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.