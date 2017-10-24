Area what’s on: October 25 - November 1, 2017

Our guide to what’s going on in the villages around Horncastle

Wednesday, October 25

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Halloween Half-Term fun at Tattershall Castle, 11am - 4pm. Additional charges for trails and crafts.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. New members always welcome. Info from Jan 01526 860373.

Thursday, October 26

Halloween Half-Term fun at Tattershall Castle,. As above.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, October 27

Country Market in St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa, 10am - noon. Tea and coffee served 10am - 11.30am.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Halloween Half-Term fun at Tattershall Castle, as above.

Ghost tours at Tattershall Castle, 6pm and 8pm. £7. Booking essential on 01526 342543.

Ballroom & Latin practice at Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Come at 8pm for an hour or so. Practise what you know or ask for more. Details: 01526 388675.

Saturday, October 28

Halloween Half-Term fun at Tattershall Castle, As above.

Ghost tours at Tattershall Castle, 6pm and 8pm. £7. As above.

Museums at Night at Thorpe Camp, Tattershall Thorpe. Tickets £5 01526 342249 or www.thorpecamp.org

Sunday, October 29

Halloween Spooktacular at Tattershall Castle, 11am - 4pm.

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

Art exhibition: Mist - a collection of watercolours by Chris Pengelly, at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa, 3pm - 9.30pm.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors open 7pm, classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday, October 30

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, 6.30pm Contact Pat: 01205 750153.

Monday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Information: 07971 122353.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Tuesday, October 31

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07725 487797.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 11am and 11am-noon. Call in to book a free session.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: 01790 752975.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Ghost tours at Tattershall Castle, 6pm and 8pm. £7. Booking essential on 01526 342543.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Yoga. Close Community Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm-8pm Gentle Yoga. 8pm-9pm Intermediate Hatha Yoga. Details: Jody 07799 891317.

Wednesday, November 1

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Detail;s: 07971 122353.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. New members welcome. 01526 860373

VILLAGES

Wednesday, October 25

Wragby Heritage Group annual meeting in the Methodist Church Hall, 7.30pm.

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.

Thursday, October 26

Fabric sale, Wragby Town Hall, 10am - 3pm.

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

Friday, October 27

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. Each session costs £1 per person, and people can come along to either one or both sessions. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

Charity Quiz Night at Minting Village Hall. In aid of Air Ambulance. Cost £2 a head. Raffle and refreshments. Doors and bar open 7pm, quiz starts at 8pm. Call 01507 578755 to book a table.

Saturday, October 28

Cash Bingo at Minting Village Hall. Doors and bar open 7pm, first game 7.30pm. Refreshments and raffle.

Live music: The Lincoln Orpheus Male Voice Choir at All Saints Church, Wragby. Tickets £5, including refreshments, on the door. Proceeds to church maintenance.

Sunday, October 29

10.30am Group Communion at Horsington Church.

Brinkhill Winter Bazaar, 2pm - 4.30pm in the church.

Monday, October 30

Traidcraft At Home at Langton Hill Farm (off Hoop Lane), Langton by Wragby, 10am - 6pm.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

Fitness Classes in Baumber Village Hall. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Keep Fit Fun, 7.45pm Metafit, 8.15pm 7lb Shred. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Pool night at the Coach and Horses in Hemingby, 8.30pm.

Tuesday, October 31

Breeze gentle exercise for over 50’s at Horsington village hall, 2.15pm. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Wragby Young Farmers’ Club, Wragby Fire Station Conference Room, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Wednesday, November 1

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.