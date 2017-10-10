Area what’s on: October 11 - October 18, 2017

What’s happening in the villages around Horncastle

WOODHALL SPA, CONINGSBY AND TATTERSHALL

Wednesday, October 11

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. Details: 01526 351494.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. Details: 07966 174878.

Parkinson’s cafe at Woodhall Spa Methodist Church. Drop in between 11am and 1pm. Carers and friends welcome too. Chat in an informal and friendly setting.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm and 8.30pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun. Details: 07538 545409.

Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. New members always welcome. Info from Jan 01526860373

Thursday, October 12

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, October 13

Country Market in St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa, 10am - noon. Tea and coffee served 10am - 11.30am.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Ballroom & Latin practice at Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Come at 8pm for an hour or so. No pressure. Practise what you know or ask for more if you wish. Call 01526 388675 for more details.

Saturday, October 14

Games day at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 12.30pm.

Coningsby Young Farmers Charity Chicken Race Night in Coningsby Community Hall, 7pm. Proceeds to LIVES and Young Farmers.

Barn Dance at Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa, 7.30pm. In aid of Jubilee Park. Tickets £10 from 01526 353478 or email manager@jpws.co.uk

Sunday, October 15

8am Communion at Woodhall Spa Church.

10.45am All Age Worship at Woodhall Spa Church.

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors open 7pm, classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday, October 16

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, 6.30pm Contact Pat: 01205 750153.

Monday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Information: 07971 122353.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Woodhall Spa & District Flower Club in the Woodland Suite, Petwood Hotel, 7.30pm. National demonstrator Lorena Dyer - A Moment in Time. Details: www.wsdfc.weebly.com

Tuesday, October 17

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07725 487797.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 11am and 11am-noon. Call in to book a free session.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: 01790 752975.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Yoga. Close Community Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm-8pm Gentle; 8pm-9pm Intermediate Hatha; mats provided. 07799 891317.

Music for Woodhall at St Peter’s Hall, 7.30pm. Organist Janet Dowsett. Admission £7.

Wednesday, October 18

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit. Details: 07538 545409.

Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. 07971 122353.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. New members always welcome. Info from Jan 01526860373

VILLAGES

Wednesday, October 11

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.

Thursday, October 12

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

Friday, October 13

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. £1 per person, per sessionand people can come along to either one or both sessions. Details: 01507 343599.

Saturday, October 14

Art exhibition at Sausthorpe Village Hall, 6.30pm. Picture auction and raffle. In aid of Alzheimer’s . £10, including food and glass of wine.

Sunday, October 15

9.15am Morning Prayer at Langton Church.

9.30am Service at Ruckland Church.

10am Communion at Bucknall Church.

End of Season Steam Up at Rundle’s and Epton’s yard, New Bolingbroke, 10am to 4.30pm. Steam engines, models and organs on display. Admission £3. Proceeds to New Bolingbroke Church, New Bolingbroke Town Hall and Lincolnshire Steam Preservation.

Monday, October 16

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

Fitness Classes in Baumber Village Hall. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Keep Fit Fun, 7.45pm Metafit, 8.15pm 7lb Shred. Contact: Gill on 07538 545409.

Prize Bingo in Stickford Community Centre. Doors open 6.45pm; play begins 7.30pm.

Table tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Tuesday, October 17

Breeze gentle exercise for over 50’s at Horsington village hall, 2.15pm. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Wragby Young Farmers’at Wragby Fire Station Conference Room, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Wednesday, October 18

Mobile library stops:

11.30am - noon at Fulletby Church.

12.30pm - 1pm at South Wold Nursing Home, Tetford.

1.30pm - 2pm at Old Post Office, Brinkhill.

2.30pm - 3pm at the junction of Church Lane and Pado Lane, Swaby.

