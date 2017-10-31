Area what’s on: November 1 - November 8, 2017

What’s on in the villages around Horncastle

WOODHALL SPA, CONINGSBY AND TATTERSHALL

Wednesday, November 1

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Detail;s: 07971 122353.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. New members welcome. 01526 860373.

Thursday, November 2

Craft and Chat at Woodhall Spa Library, 2.30pm - 4pm.

The Bookworm Gang at Woodhall Spa Library, for ages 4 to 8, 3.45pm - 4.30pm.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, November 3

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Ballroom & Latin practice at Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Come at 8pm for an hour or so. No pressure. Practise what you know or ask for more if you wish. Call 01526 388675 for more details.

Saturday, November 4

Free IT training sessions in the Lion’s Den, Silver Street, Coningsby, 10am - noon. Open to anyone who has problems dealing with phones, computers etc.

Children’s Saturday Book Club, for ages 8 to 14, at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11.30am.

Kids Crochet Club at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11.30am.

Sunday, November 5

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors open 7pm, classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday, November 6

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, 6.30pm Contact Pat: 01205 750153.

Monday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Information: 07971 122353.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Tuesday, November 7

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07725 487797.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 11am and 11am-noon. Call in to book a free one-hour session.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: Jackie D 01790 752975.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Yoga. Close Community Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm-8pm Gentle Yoga. 8pm-9pm Intermediate Hatha Yoga. Mats provided. Contact: Jody 07799 891317.

Wednesday, November 8

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Parkinson’s cafe at Woodhall Spa Methodist Church. Drop in between 11am and 1pm. Carers and friends welcome too. Chat in an informal and friendly setting.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. New members always welcome. Info from Jan 01526860373

VILLAGES

Wednesday, November 1

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.

Thursday, November 2

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

Darts at the Coach and Horses, Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280 .

Friday, November 3

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. Each session costs £1 per person, and people can come along to either one or both sessions. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

Saturday, November 4

House of Colour open day at Goltho

Gardens, near Wragby. Drop in between 10am and 4pm.

New York Village Hall Craft and Gift Fayre, 11am - 3pm. Craft and gift stalls, raffle, tombola and refreshments. In aid of Children in Need and Childline charities.

Christmas crafts and collectibles fair at Revesby Village Hall and Church, 10am - 4pm. Tables £8; book on 01507 568347 (after 3pm).

Sunday, November 5

8am Communion at Wragby Church.

9.30am All Saints service at South Ormsby.

10am Communion at Thimbleby Church.

Mareham-le-Fen Annual Craft Fair in the village hall, 10am - 4pm. Craft stalls, refreshments. Free entry. Details: www.marehamlefenvillagehal.co.uk or 07947 130336.

10.30am Family Service at Wragby.

Monday, November 6

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

Fitness Classes in Baumber Village Hall. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Keep Fit Fun, 7.45pm Metafit, 8.15pm 7lb Shred. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Pool night at the Coach and Horses in Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280.

Tuesday, November 7

Breeze gentle exercise for over 50s at Horsington village hall, 2.15pm. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Wragby Young Farmers’ Club, Wragby Fire Station Conference Room, 7.30pm.

Details: 01522 568989.

Wednesday, November 8

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.