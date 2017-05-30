Area what’s on: May 31 - June 7, 2017

Our guide to what’s happening in the villages around Horncastle. For inclusion, email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk

Wednesday, May 31

Half term book sale at Woodhall Spa Library. Runs to Saturday, June 3.

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit.

Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Thursday, June 1

Knit and natter at Woodhall Spa Library, 2.30pm - 4pm. All ages welcome to go and make twiddlemuffs for dementia patients or enjoy your own project over a cup of tea.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, June 2

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Saturday, June 3

Kids’ crochet club at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11.30am. All abilities welcome.

Sunday, June 4

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors open 7pm, classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday, June 5

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, 6.30pm Contact Pat: 01205 750153.

Monday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Information: 07971 122353.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Tuesday, June 6

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 11am and 11am-noon. Call in to book a free one-hour session.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: Jackie D 01790 752975.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Yoga. Close Community Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm-8pm Gentle Yoga. 8pm-9pm Intermediate Hatha Yoga. Mats provided. Contact: Jody 07799 891317.

Wednesday, June 7

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

VILLAGES

Wednesday, May 31

Children’s Tennyson Trail, 2pm from Bag Enderby Church, Part of the Wolds Walking Festival.

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.

Thursday, June 1

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

Darts at the Coach and Horses, Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280 .

Friday, June 2

Belchford Bluebird Walk (5 miles), starting from the Bluebell Inn, 10.30am. Free. Part of the Wolds Walking Festival.

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Gunby Bug Hunt, 1pm., at Gunby Hall.Part of the Wolds Walking Festival. Adults £3.50 includng garden admission, children free.

Woodland Trails (5 miles), 6pm from Ostler’s Plantation Car Park, Kirkby on Bain. Part of the Wolds Walking Festival.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. Each session costs £1 per person, and people can come along to either one or both sessions. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

Saturday, June 3

Table-top sale at Hemingby Village Hall, 10am - 12.30pm. Tables cost £5 and can be booked with Marie on 01507 578345.

Live music: Fordante at Mareham le Fen Village Hall, 7.30pm. - From Puccini to the Movies. Tickets £10 from 07947130336, email: boxoffice@marehamlefenvillagehall.co.uk or website: www.marehamlefenvillagehall.co.uk

Sunday, June 4

9.30am Service at Brinkhill.

Crafts and collectables fair plus car boot sale in Revesby Village Hall and Village Green, 10am - 2pm. In aid of St Lawrence Church.

Tables £8 inside and pitches £5 outside. Call 01507 568847.

10am Communion at Thimbleby.

10am Communion at Ashby Puerorum.

10am Communion at Baumber.

10am Communion at Benniworth.

Wolds Walking Festival finale at Tetford, from 10am. Walks and refreshments. www.woldswalking festival.co.uk

Open garden at Pear Tree Cottage, Goulceby, 11am - 4pm. Admission £3, children free.

Monday, June 5

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

Fitness Classes in Baumber Village Hall. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Keep Fit Fun, 7.45pm Metafit, 8.15pm 7lb Shred. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Pool night at the Coach and Horses in Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280.

Tuesday, June 6

Breeze gentle exercise for over 50’s at Horsington village hall, 2.15pm. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Wragby Young Farmers’ Club, Wragby Fire Station Conference Room, 7.30pm.

Details: 01522 568989.

Wednesday, June 7

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.